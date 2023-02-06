The Wabash Valley sits at an elevated risk for an earthquake - here's how you can be ready if one happens

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley sits in an area at greater risk for earthquakes. After an earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, it's an important reminder for Earthquake Awareness Month.
We are between the New Madrid fault zone and the Wabash Valley seismic zone.
In the summer of 2021, you may remember a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that happened in Parke County.
If you experience an earthquake, remember drop, cover and hold on.
- Drop down to the floor
- Take cover under a sturdy desk, table, or other furniture
- Hold on to that object until the shaking ends
Be sure to update your emergency plans.
Now is a good time to sign up for the International Shakeout Drill. Learn more here.