The Vigo County YMCA teaches water safety

TERRE HUATE, Ind. (WTHI) - The leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 is drowning. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
When it gets warmer outside, kids will want to spend time playing in the pool. One local parent wants his children to always be safe in and around the water this summer.
Josh Macivor-Andersen is a local parent of an 11 and 9-year-old. He told me he takes his kids to the Vigo County YMCA's pool all the time. His kids originally grew up around water, so the risk of drowning is something that was top of mind for him as a parent.
"So it's one thing if you're by a lake or river, but also there are so many backyards with pools. So much water around, and if a kid's not prepared and equipped with that skill set, then there's always that danger," said Macivor-Andersen.
Mary Staub is the Aquatic Coordinator at the YMCA. She says the first step to water safety is to go thru a swim test.
"Opportunity for a kid to understand what swim capabilities are and an opportunity for the parents to bring them in and understand what they're kids capabilities and swimming are," said Staub.
In the test, kids have to be able to float with their head above the water for over 10 seconds. Plus, they have to swim the length of the pool on their chest.
"What that tells us as lifeguards is that if they get into a situation, they can swim away from it, they can swim to any edge of the pool," said Staub.
Staub says kids can start classes as early as 6-months old. While it's a class for the kids, Staub says it also teaches parents a thing or two.
"We talk about different safety topics. We talk about life jackets, we talk about hypothermia, we talk about the roles and responsibilities of parents are when around the water. We talk about the roles and responsibilities of lifeguards," said Macivor-Andersen.
Macivor-Andersen and his kids are regulars at these kinds of classes. He says he does it because he wants his kids to be confident around water.
"Swimming, it's almost like a muscle that gets stronger the more you exercise it, so I really wanted my kids to be strong swimmers right out of the gate. A for safety and b just for the fun of it," said Macivor-Andersen.
There will also be a "Lifeguard Challenge" event on May 6th at the YMCA. To learn more about he event, you can go to the YMCA Facebook page here.