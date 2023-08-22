The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking for reserve deputies - here's how you can apply

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office announced that it's hiring some new volunteers. The sheriff's office is accepting applications for reserve deputies.
A reserve deputy is a volunteer position to serve the community.
These deputies typically take over for regular deputies who are not working and help at special events.
News 10 talked with Sheriff John Plasse to learn more about this opportunity. He says his office couldn't do what it does without its reserve deputies.
"I'm just very grateful that people still want to do this for nothing. Basically, I mean to help their community, it takes a tremendous person to do that," Plasse said.
Applications will be accepted until September 20. There are only three or four open positions available. You have to be at least 21 years old. You can apply at this link.