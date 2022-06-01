The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute.

We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.

She went on to ask if there was a more resourceful way to use the books. You will find her full post embedded below.

We reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation to find out why the books were trashed.

In a written response, corporation officials say, "Today we learned that some books were discarded instead of being distributed as intended. The district has now retrieved those books and is evaluating their condition for distribution."

In the statement, the corporation claims they"followed previously established procedures for the distribution of media materials."

See the full written response from the school corporation below.

"With the closing of Meadows Elementary, the district has followed previously established procedures for the distribution of media materials. Key dates for material distribution and material distribution logistics were shared, and the guidelines were followed throughout the month of May prior to the conclusion of the school year.

Materials were distributed in a three-tiered process to ensure that materials followed the students to the schools they will be attending. Books that were not selected for school media center collections were then removed from our catalog system and were given to local organizations and placed in free book libraries within the community. Today we learned that some books were discarded instead of being distributed as intended. The district has now retrieved those books and is evaluating their condition for distribution."



Meadows Elementary

The Vigo County School Corporation voted to repurpose the building to reduce deficit spending within the school district in January.

Groups of students, parents and teachers spoke out against the decision to close the school.

"You have failed," Wyoming Pruitt, one local parent, said to the school board in January. "You have failed the students. You have failed the parents. You have failed the teachers. You have failed your community."

For its part, in January, the school corporation said closing the school was a tough decision.

"Nobody likes to deal with deficit spending," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, said back in January. "Nobody really likes to do some of the hard things that have to be done in deficit spending. We've always wished that there were dollars that just kept flowing into the district but that is just not the case and has not been the case for a couple of years now."