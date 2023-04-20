The Vigo County School Corporation is asking you to enroll kindergartners as early as possible. Here's where you can go to enroll your students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is asking you to sign your students up for kindergarten as soon as possible.
That's to make sure it has enough teachers next school year.
School will be out next month.
Elementary education executive director Teresa Stuckey says doing this can help get the number of staff students need.
While the corporation looks to get a head count on students, it's doing the same with teachers.
"We are posting our positions on nimble which goes out to the entire state. So, we're looking far and wide to find those best candidates to our students," Stuckey said.
Staff say having enough teachers for students not only helps your kids, it helps the teachers.
"We of course want to get teachers hired as quickly as possible. We want to make sure they get the time they need to prepare for their classrooms, get everything decorated and cozy and comfortable for their new students," Deming Early Learning Center principal Ashley Bennett said.
The Vigo County School Corporation wants students to be signed up by April 21.
If you can't get signed up by then, they say to do it as soon as possible.
For more enrollment information, click here.