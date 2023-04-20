 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana

* TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The Vigo County School Corporation is asking you to enroll kindergartners as early as possible. Here's where you can go to enroll your students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is asking you to sign your students up for kindergarten as soon as possible.

That's to make sure it has enough teachers next school year.

School will be out next month.

Elementary education executive director Teresa Stuckey says doing this can help get the number of staff students need.

While the corporation looks to get a head count on students, it's doing the same with teachers.

"We are posting our positions on nimble which goes out to the entire state. So, we're looking far and wide to find those best candidates to our students," Stuckey said.

Staff say having enough teachers for students not only helps your kids, it helps the teachers.

"We of course want to get teachers hired as quickly as possible. We want to make sure they get the time they need to prepare for their classrooms, get everything decorated and cozy and comfortable for their new students," Deming Early Learning Center principal Ashley Bennett said.

The Vigo County School Corporation wants students to be signed up by April 21.

If you can't get signed up by then, they say to do it as soon as possible.

For more enrollment information, click here.

