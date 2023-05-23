The Vigo County School Board Corporation is nearing the end of it's superintendent search

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is nearing the end of it's superintendent search. The school board says it has selected the final candidate. That man's name has not been released to the public.
The school board did publish the contract offered to that candidate. Both parties have agreed to the terms of the contract, but there are still some steps that have to be taken. Once the school board votes to approve the new superintendent, he'll have many new responsibilities.
School board member Rick Burger described the person as someone the schools can rely on.
"We had to find that person who has that experience, but I want that proven experience we did as a board of trustees. We found this person," said Burger.
There are many details within the contract, including the superintendent's compensation. The base salary is $195,000 with a few stipends. The initial contract is for three years. The superintendent will get a $2,000 raise each year, pending a successful evaluation. Each year, the superintendent can get up to $10,000 in bonuses per year. That's if he meets goals set by the school board.
The contract also includes retirement and insurance contributions. That leaves the total compensation to be more than $250,000.
That's about $10,000 more than former superintendent Rob Haworth. In 2022, his base salary was just over $180,000, with total compensation close to $244,000.
Lore says the new compensation package is competitive for the current market. The board will hold a public hearing about the contract. Then, it will vote one week later.