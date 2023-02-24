The Vigo County Health Department is offering hands-on CPR training for its workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some workplaces are offering CPR training for employees.
To make its workplace safer, the Vigo County Health Department is offering employees hands-on CPR training. The goal is to get more people certified in each department.
Shelby Jackson is the Health Educator at the Vigo County Health Department. She is also a CPR certified trainer. Jackson is in charge of teaching any Vigo County government employee how to properly perform CPR.
"It's a three-hour class; it goes for a whole afternoon. Go through a PowerPoint, go through some questions and hands-on training," said Jackson.
The main goal is to encourage at least two people to be CPR and AED certified in each department.
"In case that one person isn't there during that day, a situation happens, but also to have the two person CPR," said Jackson.
Jackson says it's also good to have extra hands because performing CPR on a victim is not an easy task.
"It's very tiring. You will get exhausted. It's best to have that second person, not only to switch off CPR but also in case they need to run and get a first-aid kit or an AED," said Jackson.
Jackson says getting more people certified outside of the workplace is also crucial. According to the American Heart Health Association and Indiana Department of Health, three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home or outside a hospital.
Jackson hopes to educate more people on how to respond quickly in such an emergency. She says the quick response to football player Damar Hamlin's collapse during a game is a perfect example of how people should react.
"There has been a light shed with Damar Hamlin, and I think it really increases the importance and awareness of knowing CPR as well as a timely matter to respond to a situation," said Jackson.