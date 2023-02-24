The Vigo County Health Department is offering hands-on CPR training for its workers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday /11:00 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early Tuesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Vigo County Health Department is offering hands-on CPR training for its workers

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some workplaces are offering CPR training for employees.

To make its workplace safer, the Vigo County Health Department is offering employees hands-on CPR training. The goal is to get more people certified in each department.

Vigo County Health Department Offers CPR Training

Shelby Jackson is the Health Educator at the Vigo County Health Department. She is also a CPR certified trainer. Jackson is in charge of teaching any Vigo County government employee how to properly perform CPR.

"It's a three-hour class; it goes for a whole afternoon. Go through a PowerPoint, go through some questions and hands-on training," said Jackson.

The main goal is to encourage at least two people to be CPR and AED certified in each department.

"In case that one person isn't there during that day, a situation happens, but also to have the two person CPR," said Jackson.

Jackson says it's also good to have extra hands because performing CPR on a victim is not an easy task.

Are you CPR certified?

You voted:

"It's very tiring. You will get exhausted. It's best to have that second person, not only to switch off CPR but also in case they need to run and get a first-aid kit or an AED," said Jackson.

Jackson says getting more people certified outside of the workplace is also crucial. According to the American Heart Health Association and Indiana Department of Health, three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home or outside a hospital.

Jackson hopes to educate more people on how to respond quickly in such an emergency. She says the quick response to football player Damar Hamlin's collapse during a game is a perfect example of how people should react.

"There has been a light shed with Damar Hamlin, and I think it really increases the importance and awareness of knowing CPR as well as a timely matter to respond to a situation," said Jackson.

Recommended for you