The Vigo County Fairgrounds gets a Christmas makeover ahead of CASA event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fairgrounds is looking like a winter wonderland now.

This week, Vigo County CASA was out on the fairgrounds preparing for its Whoville event Saturday.

So far, workers have finished wrapping gifts, making blankets, and putting together goodie bags for the kids attending.

CASA spent Friday decorating the fairgrounds.

Registration for the event is over, but the turnout is expected to be huge.

CASA predicts that this year's attendance could be record-breaking, with over 1,000 expected attendees.

