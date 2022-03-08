The Vigo County Council could vote to increase jailers' pay

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Tuesday afternoon by around 100
PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 15...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Monday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigo County jail staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Council could vote as soon as this evening to increase pay for jailers. Sheriff John Plasse wants to pay jailers more. He is proposing a pay increase from an $18 base salary to $22.

The sheriff took his proposal to the council last week. The council could vote on the issue as soon as this evening. Sheriff Plasse says better pay will alleviate the staffing shortage his department has been facing for years.

He also says jailers deserve more money for the dangerous work they do for the community.

"Names, insults, we've had things thrown at them, bodily fluids thrown at them we've had correctional officers attacked by inmates, inmates trying to escape, inmates attacking correctional officer" shares Plasse. 

Correctional officer Carnisa Laster says the jail is in desperate need of more workers. She says she is stressed from picking up the slack and so are her co-workers.

"It does add extra stress to us because now we're doing more tasks if we had multiple people to relieve that stress so now it's like one person doing three to four tasks that usually someone could of took the load of it was more staff so it become stressful at times" says Laster. 

The sheriff says 40 more workers will be needed for this new jail. If the council does not vote on this tonight it will have another chance next month.

Recommended for you