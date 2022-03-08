The Vigo County Council could vote to increase jailers' pay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Council could vote as soon as this evening to increase pay for jailers. Sheriff John Plasse wants to pay jailers more. He is proposing a pay increase from an $18 base salary to $22.
The sheriff took his proposal to the council last week. The council could vote on the issue as soon as this evening. Sheriff Plasse says better pay will alleviate the staffing shortage his department has been facing for years.
He also says jailers deserve more money for the dangerous work they do for the community.
"Names, insults, we've had things thrown at them, bodily fluids thrown at them we've had correctional officers attacked by inmates, inmates trying to escape, inmates attacking correctional officer" shares Plasse.
Correctional officer Carnisa Laster says the jail is in desperate need of more workers. She says she is stressed from picking up the slack and so are her co-workers.
"It does add extra stress to us because now we're doing more tasks if we had multiple people to relieve that stress so now it's like one person doing three to four tasks that usually someone could of took the load of it was more staff so it become stressful at times" says Laster.
The sheriff says 40 more workers will be needed for this new jail. If the council does not vote on this tonight it will have another chance next month.