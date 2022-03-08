The Vigo County Council could vote to increase jailers' pay

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday afternoon by around 100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&