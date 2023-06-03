Vermillion Co. Community Foundation awards $22,450 to organizations

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Community Foundation awarded $22,450 to local organizations in May!
The Clinton girls softball league got $3,000 to fix water drainage on ball fields.
Clinton little league got another $3,000 to assist with building new dug-outs and other projects.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department received $3,600 for new emergency medical kits.
North Vermillion Middle School girls softball got $1,000 for new equipment.
South Vermillion Middle School got $1,500 for materials and supplies for educational activities.
Vermillion Trails Alliance - $7,600 for the Trailhead Park Naturescape Project.
Boy Scout Troop 463 - $1,000 to build a deck (by Eagle Scout Ezra Curry) on the back porch of the food pantry located at the First Presbyterian Church – Clinton.
Friends of Ernie Pyle - $500 for the Vietnam Traveling War Museum Wall Display.
Clinton 4 th of July Celebration - $500 for fireworks of the 4 th of July celebration.
North Vermillion High School - $250 to provide character development and personal growth books for students at the high school.
Seeger Film Club - $250 to assist in providing the FREE Summer Movie Program, with two showings each Wednesday, at the Historic Devon Theatre in Attica. Over 650 children & youth will attend these shows from Fountain, Warren, Tippecanoe, and Vermillion County.
Optimist Club - $250 for team and hole sponsorship for the Max Chambers Golf Outing.