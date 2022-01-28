The US is starting to make a manufacturing comeback. Here's how to sustain it

Weather Alert

...SOME TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED... Snow will continue across portions of central Indiana into the afternoon, and will increase again across southern Indiana later this afternoon. Snow accumulation of around one half inch will be common, with locally higher amounts. Expect slick spots on roads with the greatest travel impacts on untreated roads. Snow is expected to decrease later this afternoon across central Indiana and late in the day across southern Indiana.