"The tree in the middle of the road" has been saved - here's the very latest

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have another update for you on "the tree in the middle of the road."
It's on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County.
We first told you county officials were trying to save the trunk after three branches fell.
Then, last week, three arborists examined the tree. All said, both the limbs and the top of the tree needed to go.
Now, Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says that is not the case after all!
He tells News 10 that the tree in the middle of the road has been saved!
The three arborists, the Vigo County High Way Department, and the county engineer were able to come up with a plan.
On Wednesday, crews trimmed the big limbs and thinned out the top to take weight away from the trunk.
Kearns says the tree is not out of the woods yet, but it's in pretty good shape.
"We've done what we can to preserve this as much as possible. Thanks to everybody for their efforts and concerns about this historic tree in Nevins Township," Kearns said.
Well, there's nothing like a happy ending!
Green Castle Road is now open from Joshua Olds to Baldwin once again.