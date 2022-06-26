'The Text' - One local film makes its world debut

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After years of waiting, one local production is ready for the world to see.
On Saturday, "The Text" had its world premiere in Terre Haute!
You may have noticed a billboard on Wabash Avenue promoting the film. It is a film about the dangers of texting and driving.
Dreams Come True Films started casting for this film back in 2019.
Now, after COVID, years of filming, and finalizing details -- it's a done deal!
The actors say the film sends a strong message.
They hope it will open people's eyes to the reality of texting and driving.
"I see people driving down the road that have almost had incidents, and it just can't happen that way. You know -- its got to stop. Hopefully this movie will help send that message and make a strong point," actress Sharon Nelson said.
The premiere was at Hatfield Hall on Rose-Hulman's campus.
For more information on the film click here.