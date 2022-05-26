The Terre Haute REX needs host families for its players - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You could help up-and-coming athletes reach their goals this summer.
The REX baseball organization is in need of local families to host players.
The athletes will need a place to stay for two and a half months as they train in Terre Haute.
If you host a player, you and your family get free season tickets to games.
Hosts often end the summer with strong bonds with their athletes.
"My son's done it in other leagues, and I can bet you when he gets married, those host families will be at his wedding. And it's not just him; a lot of different host families have had that same relationship," Bruce Rosselli, part-owner of the REX said.
The players need four more hosts still. If you are interested in helping, you can contact the REX here.