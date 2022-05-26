 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Terre Haute REX needs host families for its players - here's how you can help

  • Updated
  • 0
REX
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You could help up-and-coming athletes reach their goals this summer.

The REX baseball organization is in need of local families to host players.

The athletes will need a place to stay for two and a half months as they train in Terre Haute.

If you host a player, you and your family get free season tickets to games.

Hosts often end the summer with strong bonds with their athletes.

"My son's done it in other leagues, and I can bet you when he gets married, those host families will be at his wedding. And it's not just him; a lot of different host families have had that same relationship," Bruce Rosselli, part-owner of the REX said.

The players need four more hosts still. If you are interested in helping, you can contact the REX here.

Recommended for you