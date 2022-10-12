The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City.
On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics.
One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash.
We've told you before that the plan is to turn this into a housing development, specifically geared toward college students.
WDG Construction Group out of Indianapolis is getting the final steps in line to get construction underway. The final focus is to make sure all of the finances are in order before officially breaking ground.
There could also be more opportunities for visitors to the city with the addition of a brand new hotel. This would be at 7th and Wabash where the old Vigo County School Corporation headquarters used to be.
Executive Director of the Redevelopment Board, Steve Witt, says he's excited for all of the city's upcoming projects.
"We just need more people to come to the community to live here," he said. "Projects like 12th and Wabash benefits our efforts there and will benefit the universities and so on. But just having two significant new projects in terms of new investment in our downtown [area] is very exciting."
Both of these projects will likely be discussed at the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission's next meeting. This will be on November 9 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.