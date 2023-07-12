The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission adopts the Community Development Block Grant programs for 2023

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission held its regular meeting tonight. The commission discussed the adoption of the Community Development Block Grant programs for 2023. This is a round of funding the group receives every year. It's targeted at infrastructure projects in low income neighborhoods.
The commission gets this money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And with this year's money, the commission is working for and with the community.
Today, the commission approved guidelines for nonprofits to help with community centers, new construction of rental housing, and first time home buyer programs. Nonprofits can then apply and get reviewed for approval.
The goal is to bring affordable energy efficient housing units to areas where old homes have been removed. Members say that the success of this program won't be possible without nonprofit assistance.
"It's hard for the private sector to be encouraged to go into those housing markets. So, it helps our school corporation get families back into those neighborhoods. It helps improve the quality of life for other neighbors by putting new homes in the areas that improve the overall value of neighborhoods," said Phil Kesner, grants planning administrator.
Kesner saye the program's income over the past several years has stayed the same or actually decreased, making it harder to get a lot of development finished, especially with the cost of living and materials. But, the commission has an answer for that.
"We try to work with organizations that have matching funds to try to leverage ours to get the most use of the funds and the most improvements to serve the community," said Kesner.
One of the most recent projects addressed issues with storm sewer drainage from Hulman, north to College Avenue. In this area, there was a problem with standing water after big storms.
Kesner says the projects have changed the neighborhoods.
"People drive by and look at that, they'll see a big improvement. It helps improve the looks of the neighborhood. It controls the water from standing in people's yards. And, it has a big impact on the inner city neighborhoods," Kesner said.
The commission hopes to work with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and Reach Services. To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.