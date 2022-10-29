The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society.
As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!
From clowns to witches, sharks, and more, these animals showed off their best costumes for the whole community to enjoy.
Organizers say an event like this is all about bringing the community together and connecting with one another.
"One of the things that humane societies really need to do is be part of the community," Charles Brown, the Executive Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society, said. "Everyone has a tendency to live in a bubble. This is just a way for us to pop that bubble, and get folks who may not necessarily come out to the shelter to get to interact with us and their dogs. We want to create a sense of community."
The humane society is planning on hosting a special "Pet Thanksgiving" next month.