The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help end Alzheimer's Disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, more than 600 communities across the country join forces to help end a deadly disease. And this weekend, Terre Haute became part of that movement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease.
On Saturday, hundreds of locals came out to Memorial Stadium to bring awareness and raise money for Alzheimer's.
Right now, more than six million Americans are living with the disease, making walks like this one so important to raise awareness.
The ultimate goal is to beat Alzheimer's disease!
"I feel really happy and excited that I can make a difference with one individual, with a neighborhood, and with an entire community," Dayjah Shelton, one of the participants, said.
In 2021, this walk raised more than $71,000 in Terre Haute. The hope is to raise even more money this year.