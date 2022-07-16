 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Vigo County
through 1115 PM EDT...

At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dennison, or near Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Terre Haute.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 9, and between
mile markers 14 and 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The Terre Haute Community Band presents, "I Got Rhythm"

  • Updated
  • 0
concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The youngest Wabash Valley residents came to enjoy some beautiful music this weekend.

On Saturday, the Terre Haute Community Band presented the children's concert, "I Got Rhythm," over at Fairbanks Park.

Kids sang and danced to music from Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Lion King, and other classic favorites.

But on top of the music, there were also a few other surprises for the kids. 

Not only were there free snow cones and popcorn, but the Vigo County Public Library gave free books for all children at the concert.

