The Terre Haute Community Band presents, "I Got Rhythm"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The youngest Wabash Valley residents came to enjoy some beautiful music this weekend.
On Saturday, the Terre Haute Community Band presented the children's concert, "I Got Rhythm," over at Fairbanks Park.
Kids sang and danced to music from Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Lion King, and other classic favorites.
But on top of the music, there were also a few other surprises for the kids.
Not only were there free snow cones and popcorn, but the Vigo County Public Library gave free books for all children at the concert.