The Terre Haute Children's Museum is set to turn into a Gingerbread Construction Zone - here's how you can get involved

Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is inviting you to an afternoon of holiday fun.

It's hosting the annual Gingerbread House Construction Zone. This is the second year of the event.

Families can create a tasty gingerbread house with icing, candy, and other treats.

The houses aren't made of gingerbread, though. The museum says making them out of a reusable material can make the fun last for years to come.

"They're reusable, so you can keep creating that feeling of memory and tradition every year," Susan Turner from the museum said. "They are awesome. They click together kind of like Lincoln Logs, and they're very sturdy."

It costs $28 for non-members of the museum and $25 for members.

You can register online right here.

