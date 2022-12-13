The Terre Haute Airshow is set to return - here's what we know so far

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Details are still limited, but there's some exciting news for the Wabash Valley - the next Terre Haute Airshow has the green light.
That's according to a social media post on the Terre Haute Regional Airport Facebook page.
It is set to take place in 2024.
So far, the Navy's Blue Angles have been announced.
The Blue Angles posted their 2024 schedule on their Instagram page and listed Terre Haute as scheduled for June 1 and 2.
We will bring you more updates as we receive them.