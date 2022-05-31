The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enhanced benefits are ending

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's goal is to provide food for families in need.
In March 2020 the U.S. government allowed Indiana to issue emergency allotments to help SNAP program households receive more help.
Families received the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people in the household.
Now that COVI-19 is no longer considered a public health emergency families will lose these enhanced snap benefits.
Starting on Wednesday, June 1, the benefit amount will go back to what it was pre-pandemic.
With this new change catholic charities in Terre Haute expects more people to be in need of their services.
"For a lot of people that's gonna make it a real struggle and especially now that we're in summertime and a lot of those children would have been on free reduced lunches for school and now they're home for the summertime"
Click here for the Catholic Charities website to find how they can help your family receive nutritious food.