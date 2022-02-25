The Sisters of Providence to hold prayer vigil for situation in Ukraine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - World leaders and advocates for peace continue responding to the situation that's unfolding in Ukraine.
Locally, the Sisters of Providence is among the groups condemning the violence.
The group says they are praying for everyone impacted by the conflict in Ukraine and Russia.
We spoke with Sister Barbara Battista.
She says the group's message is "war is not the answer."
She says whenever there is war anywhere in the world, it's a grim situation.
"Armed conflict is a horrendous reality. In this country and around the world, whenever a nation goes to war," said Battista.
The sisters of providence will host a peace prayer vigil next week at the church of the immaculate conception.
It is happening at 7:00 P.M., on Ash Wednesday -- which is next Wednesday.
The sisters invite you to join them in spending 30 minutes in prayer for people impacted by the ongoing violence.