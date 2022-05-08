 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Sisters of Providence are celebrating all mothers on Mother's Day

MOTHERS DAY

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Happy Mother's Day to all of the wonderful moms in the Wabash Valley! Let's take a look at how one local community is celebrating on this day.

Over at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, hundreds of families came to a special Mother's Day brunch to celebrate their lovely moms.

"Being a mom is a wonderful experience," Amy Laswell, one local mother said. "I am lucky to have both my son and daughter here today. Being a grandparent is even more special and I have all four of them here today with me. I want to wish all the mothers out there a very happy mothers day."

Sunday's menu included everything from a waffle station to scrambled eggs to prime ribs to shrimp cocktail and much more! But aside from the food, it was a time to just enjoy high-quality time with mom! And remind all moms how special they are in this world.

"We really value all that mothers, and all that women do for our society, for our families, and for our world," Sister Paula Damiano with the Sisters of Providence said.

Brunch is served every weekend at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. And even beyond Mothers Day, there's never a wrong time to treat mom to brunch!

