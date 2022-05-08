The Sisters of Providence are celebrating all mothers on Mother's Day

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Happy Mother's Day to all of the wonderful moms in the Wabash Valley! Let's take a look at how one local community is celebrating on this day.
Over at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, hundreds of families came to a special Mother's Day brunch to celebrate their lovely moms.
"Being a mom is a wonderful experience," Amy Laswell, one local mother said. "I am lucky to have both my son and daughter here today. Being a grandparent is even more special and I have all four of them here today with me. I want to wish all the mothers out there a very happy mothers day."
Sunday's menu included everything from a waffle station to scrambled eggs to prime ribs to shrimp cocktail and much more! But aside from the food, it was a time to just enjoy high-quality time with mom! And remind all moms how special they are in this world.
"We really value all that mothers, and all that women do for our society, for our families, and for our world," Sister Paula Damiano with the Sisters of Providence said.
Brunch is served every weekend at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. And even beyond Mothers Day, there's never a wrong time to treat mom to brunch!