The sign-up process for Toys for Tots will be a little different and easier to access this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway.
There's an important change for families needing and wanting help.
This year, all registrations will be handled online. The registration window is open right now through December 1.
About 100 local businesses have already put boxes out to collect your donations.
You can also donate online directly to Toys for Tots. The coordinator hopes that you'll support the cause this year.
