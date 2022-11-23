The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education.
The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
Beginning January 3, 2023, Dr. Tom Balitewicz will serve as the interim superintendent for the corporation.
But finding the full-time replacement is a decision that comes from the seven members on the Vigo County School Board. This includes four brand new members starting in the new year.
In addition to the board, there are several other entities that can help in the decision-making process. This includes the Indiana School Boards Association and University Superintendent Search teams.
Board members say they feel like they're in a good position going into the search.
"[it's important] to work together for the common goal to provide the best educational experience for our community, our students, our teachers, and our families," Stacy Killion, the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees President, said. "We have to be on the same page. That's why we are here to do this job - to provide that opportunity and do what the corporation needs us to do to move forward."
The hope is to have a new superintendent to start the 2023-2024 school year.