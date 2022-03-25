The Salvation Army Indiana Division is stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - As the war in Ukraine presses on, the Salvation Army Indiana Division is stepping up to help!
This week, they sent their top Disaster Response official, Major Mike Mckee, to Eastern Europe. In Bucharest, Romania, Major McKee along with local salvation army staff are working around the clock to help Ukrainians during this terrifying time.
Right now an estimated 3.5 million refugees have fled the country. Together, emergency disaster volunteers are aiding these refugees in a variety of ways. This includes providing refugees with food, water, medicine, clean clothing, hygiene and health supplies, among other things.
If you are looking to support the Salvation Army's efforts in Eastern Europe, here's what you can do. Visit salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis to donate to the global fundraising efforts. You can also text Ukraine to 52000 along with an amount you would like to contribute.