The Salvation Army asks for help to reach goal

VIGO COUNTY, Indiana (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is a time of remembering what you are thankful for and making memories with others.

From the very first Thanksgiving, a big part of the holiday is to show generosity to others. In light of the giving spirit of the holidays, the Salvation Army is looking to the community for help to reach its goal.

The goal is to raise $125,000 by Christmas for local families in need.

News 10 spoke with Cadet Vincent Cusack from the Salvation Army. He shared "it's important to keep in mind that not all families get to experience the joy of Christmas," said Cusack, "please remember to think of the bell ringers this year and the families that are in need."

To donate, you can find the Salvation Army out front at most stores collecting monetary donations. You can also donate online here

You can find volunteer opportunities with the Terre Haute Salvation Army here.

