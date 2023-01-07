"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads.
County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer.
With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes to roads in Northern Vermillion County.
Highway department workers have wrapped some projects and are continuing new ones at the start of the new year.
Vermillion County Highway assistant foreman Michael Glines says he's proud of the work that's been done.
"It's a feel of kind of accomplishment. You can look back and see the work that you've done and the improvement that you're making around the town and county that you live in," Glines said.
Vermillion County commissioner R.J. Dunavan says 200 East has been paved with money from a community crossings grant.
Deadman's Road also went from gravel to pavement.
Dunavan also says the county has started a "safety yellow" campaign, painting and putting reflectors on guard rails.
He says driver safety is the most important thing to the county.
"The safety aspect of it is huge. I mean, we want our kids to be safe, we want our friends and family to be safe, and that's why we're out putting out signs, we're out putting out speed limit signs, we're doing the safety yellow, just to help provide safety for our citizens," Dunavan said.
Dunavan also says with smoother roads come faster drivers.
He also wants to make sure drivers are safe, even if it may be tempting to drive a little faster.
"Be safe, slow down. Just because it's a smooth road doesn't mean you need to go 70 miles an hour now. I think it's a good thing the county is improving the roads for the citizens, and I hope they enjoy them," Dunavan said.
Dunavan also says 50 new road signs have been put up across district 3.
Crews are also doing culvert work and will continue to pave roads throughout the district in 2023.