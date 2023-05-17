The Ryves community weighed in on renovations coming to a neighborhood park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Ryves community in Terre Haute got to preview some of the updates coming to the area.
News 10 told you before that Herz-Rose Park is set to get new additions. The city has set aside $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money for park upgrades, and this park will be the first.
Residents got a first hand look at what city officials have planned.
The Ryves Community is reaching for greatness with this new project called "Reaching for Ryves." And everyone's all hands on deck.
Ryves residents met at the Ryves Youth Center to learn more about the renovations coming to the heart of their community. Herz-Rose Park is expected to see renovations in the near future, after years of neglect.
Mayor Duke Bennett says that the community will play a huge part in this process.
"Just talking to them, getting their ideas about some of the features of the park; we want them to help us with what the playground looks like, and a variety of other things, Bennett said. "We want all the work that we do there to reflect what the neighborhood is looking for in an upgraded park.
Families shared their opinions on additions like a new splash pad, a refurbished basketball court, and new playground equipment. It's fair to say most are impressed with the plans.
"I really like it because we get a new basketball court and we get a water splash pad and stuff," said Trowe, a Ryves resident.
"I think that it's gonna be a great thing for the community, for the kids around here," said Chris Compton.
"I'm excited for like the hand prints to be on the thing," Maleiah said.
And those hand prints are going to be the centerpiece of this whole project.
Wabash Valley Art Spaces is partnering with Land Stewards Design Group to bring in art installations to the park. These art pieces will feature the traced hands of residents of the Ryves community, forming an arch walkway into the new additions.
"The essence of the design is to reach Ryves. The idea of hands kind of reaching out and holding the community and the art will integrate that through artistic hand drawings. The kids will each have their ownership of a hand in the art," said Luke waltz, lead designer for Land Stewards Design Group.
Residents seem to be excited for the future.
"The park will be there when I have kids and I'll show them around it and stuff," said Trowe.
"When I grow up, I'm gonna show my kids," said Maleiah.
Officials hope to begin demolition this fall, followed by construction in the spring of 2024.
The project is expected to be complete sometime in the next year.