The Route 40 Festival in Clay County - here's what you need to know

  • Updated
  • 0

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of fun happening in Brazil this weekend. The Route 40 Festival is happening on Saturday.

You can expect live entertainment, food, crafts and activities for kids. There's also a cruise in, where you can park along the historic road.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Organizers hope to make the event the largest one-day festival in the Hoosier state.

This is the 7th year of the festival. It's happening from 11 to 7 on Saturday. Parking is available at the Clay County YMCA.

