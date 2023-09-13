The Route 40 Festival in Clay County - here's what you need to know

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of fun happening in Brazil this weekend. The Route 40 Festival is happening on Saturday.
You can expect live entertainment, food, crafts and activities for kids. There's also a cruise in, where you can park along the historic road.
More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.
Organizers hope to make the event the largest one-day festival in the Hoosier state.
This is the 7th year of the festival. It's happening from 11 to 7 on Saturday. Parking is available at the Clay County YMCA.