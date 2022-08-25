 Skip to main content
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs

Walmart repairs

Credit: Chris Switzer

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements.

The hang-up with repairs for the road was it is privately owned, meaning the county could not just go in and fix it.

According to a 2004 agreement with the county, it is up to Walmart to maintain the road.

In his social media post, Switzer says he believes Walmart is funding the repairs.

