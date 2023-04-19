The race for mayor of Clinton is heating up: Here's what both candidates are campaigning on

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - In Clinton, the current mayor has a challenger on the Democratic ticket.
News 10 asked the two candidates the same questions about their campaigns.
We asked the candidates the following:
- Why are you running for mayor of Clinton?
- What makes you the more qualified candidate?
- What is the most pressing issue in the city?
- How do you plan to address this?
The candidates are incumbent mayor Jack Gilfoy and 27-year-old civil engineer Grant Shortridge, who was raised in Clinton.
Gilfoy has owned a business in Clinton since 1985.
He spent four years on the board of public works under Mayor Art Lindsay.
Shortridge graduated with his engineering degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Now, he's completing his MBA at George Washington University.
Both candidates say they hope to get your vote on May 2.
Gilfoy has served three terms as Clinton's mayor.
"I believe that my record speaks for itself. The last 12 years we have accomplished a lot in the city of Clinton, and we've done what is best for the citizens of Clinton and it shows. And I'm proud of what we've accomplished here," Gilfoy said.
Gilfoy says one of those accomplishments is bringing more housing to the city.
He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades, like the 9th Street project.
Gilfoy says grant money has helped address the city's needs.
"Every grant we've applied for we have received. We have never lost a grant. I'm proud of that fact. We have a great grant writer, we have a great team with our city engineer and our city attorney," Gilfoy said.
His opponent Grant Shortridge says he wants to see a change in leadership.
He believes his degree in civil engineering and the MBA he's completing could serve the city well.
"While not many people have those two degrees, they're both very relevant to the office of mayor. So, as mayor, you really deal with a lot of infrastructure issues and a lot of financial issues, and so, when you look at my background and my aptitude for leadership, I think that I am a very qualified candidate," Shortridge said.
Shortridge says he wants to bring pride back to the people of Clinton.
He says he plans on doing this by creating a new infrastructure plan and improving code enforcement.
"When people feel pride, they're going to look around and see what they can do to improve their own environment. Then, you get a synergy from that and that's when you really see a large-scale community change," Shortridge said.
No Republicans have filed yet.
We'll continue following results on election night, May 2.