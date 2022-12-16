The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build.
An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting.
The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project.
Some design changes were made to the original plan.
The casino will no longer have a rooftop pool. It has been relocated to the ground floor.
There will also be a new restaurant called the "Soda Shop" just off the gaming floor.
Some construction work has started at the casino site. Crews have poured foundations, placed footings, and dug retention ponds.
The company is waiting on approval from the Department of Homeland Security before it can begin construction on the buildings.
Churchill Downs' license was also renewed by the commission.