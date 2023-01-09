The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security.

Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino.

Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval from the Department of Homeland Security. The general manager of the casino says it's a normal part of the construction process.

"There's some general construction permitting that needed to take place that's standard in the state of Indiana that they needed to review," said Michael Rich, General Manager of The Queen of Terre Haute Casino.

Michael Rich tells me that the approval from the Department of Homeland Security should be in any day by now.

After the Queen of Terre Haute gets Federal approval, things will become lively at the building site again.

"It'll happen immediately. You're already seen, like if you've driven by the site, has seen the groundwork start to occur, and we're excited to begin correcting steel once we get those approvals finalized," said Rich.

While they wait, the casino has been re-imagining how the interior of the casino will look.

Rich says there are new concepts for hotel rooms and suites. He also shared new renderings of bars, restaurants, and the main lobby.

"We'll also have a bar and grill, "Rock Wood." We're gonna have a steakhouse called the "Four Corner Steakhouse that people will be able to enjoy as well. So there will be three restaurants in a row right off the gaming floor for people to enjoy," said Rich.

With construction set to continue soon and new designs released, buzz about the casino is ramping up once again.

One local woman says she's eager to check out the casino once it opens.

"I was pretty excited. I think that it's something good for the community. It's hopefully bringing a lot of good, revenue, jobs, and just something new for the community to enjoy," said Ashley Wilson.

Rich hopes the casino will draw more people into the Wabash Valley.

"A lot of people have to go gamble in local convenience stores in the Illinois side, or they have to travel hours if they live in Terre Haute. Play somewhere in the southern part of the state or Indianapolis. This allows the Wabash Valley residents to have something in their backyard that they can be proud of," said Rich.

Rich says the opening date of the casino has been delayed to March of 2024.