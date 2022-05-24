The push is on to improve mental health in the Hoosier state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a push to improve mental health in Indiana. A new partnership will train people in mental health first aid.
The initiative is from the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Indianapolis Colts.
Training for physician associates will include faculty members from Indiana-based programs.
This includes Indiana State University.
Mental health first aid includes identifying, understanding, and responding to signs of mental health conditions and substance use disorders.
The faculty members will provide training to students in their programs. The plan is to train at least 2,000 people.