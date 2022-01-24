The Progress Parade continues in the City of Sullivan - a new addition is coming to The Sully

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in the City of Sullivan, the progress parade continues.
On Monday, community members broke out the golden shovels to break ground on an exciting addition to the Sullivan Greenway System.
It's called the "Lover's Lane Loop."
This was made possible thanks to over $1 million in funding provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation. This money allows for the expansion of the Sullivan Greenway system to the historic Lover's Lane.
The Greenway System or "The Sully" is an outdoor trail system. It promotes connectivity throughout the community.
Mayor Clint Lamb says that the connection of The Sully to Lover's Lane is the next step in the revitalization of the city.
"There is no silver bullet to revitalize rural Indiana or rural America. It's a combination of bringing folks together, and getting them excited -- caring about the emotional well-being of the citizens of the community. This is more than just fancy sidewalks and a tangible project. It gets people out and moving again. It gets people exploring their community," Lamb said.
Lover's Lane pays homage to a historical sidewalk that cuts down the middle of a block.
The project is scheduled to be completed this coming April or May.