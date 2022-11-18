The process of finding a new superintendent for Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a new superintendent in the Wabash Valley's largest school district is underway, but the process can be lengthy and complicated.
The hope is to find a strong leader for the thousands of students enrolled in Vigo County schools.
This comes after Dr. Rob Haworth's surprising announcement of his departure as superintendent earlier this week. He worked in the education field for 34 years and the last 4.5 years as the Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent.
"To see that career end, there is a lot of emotion that goes through your mind," he said.
Now the process starts of who will take his place.
Tom Balitewicz will serve as interim director. But finding a permanent replacement is a huge undertaking.
"One of the most important things for a superintendent is recognizing that he or she is the face of the school corporation in the community," Steve Horton, the director of board services with the Indiana School Boards Association, said.
Horton says there are many steps involved in finding a new superintendent. He says the process usually takes around three months.
One of the most important steps is looking for someone who is a strong leader.
"They want someone who is going to be in the community and be invested," Horton said. "[They want] someone who is readily available to the people in the corporation. And then someone who is being a strong servant leader to all of the people working in the corporation and to all of the children that you are serving."
He says those leadership skills can come from years of experience in the education field with some of the best superintendents starting out as teachers.
"Coming up through the ranks is so important," Horton said. "It certainly does not mean you have had to been a teacher to be a superintendent, but I think the most effective superintendents have been in the classroom and they know what that work is."
Ultimately the decision will be up to the Vigo County School Board and with four newly elected faces beginning in January, that could really change the outcome of who becomes the next corporation's leader.
Dr. Haworth's official departure date is set for January 2, 2023. The superintendent search will likely be in full swing after the start of the New Year.