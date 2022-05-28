The Pride Center in Terre Haute set to host its first-ever Pride Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June 1 is the official start of Pride Month. It's a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
One local organization wants you to join in on their festivities.
The Pride Center in Terre Haute is hosting its first-ever Pride Fest next weekend.
The theme is rooted in pride.
There will be over 60 vendors lining Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.
There will also be live entertainment, a drag show, a foam party, food trucks, and a kids' corner.
Organizers say they can't wait to highlight the legacy of the LGBTQ+ community in Terre Haute.
"So, that way, we can make sure we are here and present in Terre Haute and showing all of the contributions that we have had throughout history," Katie Lugar said. "And all of the amazing things the LGBTQ community will continue to do for Terre Haute."
The fest is set for Saturday, June 4, from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. There is no cost for admission, and all are welcome to attend.