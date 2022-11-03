The Phoenix House is making a big impact for women in recovery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is stepping up to help women in recovery.
On Thursday, the Phoenix House of Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting.
The program helps women from across the area heal and recover from the trials of addiction.
DeAnna Griffin is the Executive Director of the Phoenix House. She says it's important to get rid of the stigma surrounding addiction and to show everyone that recovery is possible!
"No matter where you are, you can come out of it," Griffin said. "There is hope for you. Not only can you recover but you can get out into the community and thrive in it."
To learn more about the Phoenix House, click here.