Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

The Parke County Sheriff's Office warns against home improvement fraud scams

Parke County Sheriff's Office

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the warmer weather comes time for making home improvements. But, when you're on the hunt for a good contractor, you need to be aware of scammers. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says the work of these scammers violates the Indiana Home Improvement Contract Act.

The next time you’re looking to refresh your house or driveway, you may want to be extra cautious of who you employ in Parke County.

The Parke County Sheriff's Department has seen a number of scams in the past few years. Sheriff Jason Frazier says that most reports are on driveway improvement fraud. This includes rocking, paving, and sealing. Frazier talks about the scammers' methods.

"Typically they go door to door, soliciting business. They usually claim to have this great deal with leftover material from a previous job," said Frazier. "And typically they don't tell you the price until it's completed and then they overcharge you, or do incomplete work."

In years past, the sheriff's office has noticed that the scammers don't have their companies name or number on their vehicles. As a result, the county passed an ordinance that requires all contractors to have these listed on trucks and other equipment.   

Sheriff Frazier also says that contractors have to abide by the Indiana Home Improvement Contract Act (HICA).

Here are some of the items that the act requires in the contract that you should keep an eye on:

  • the name and address of the home improvement supplier for any homeowner questions

  • the date the contract was submitted to the consumer

  • an expected start and completion date of the improvements

  • and the home improvement contract price.

Sheriff Frazier says that if you get scammed, the best thing to do is to call the sheriff's office.

"Definitely call us. There's a five year statute of limitations, since it's a level six felony. Call us and we'll investigate it, solve the case hopefully, and get their money back,” said Frazier.

You can also report any scams to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

And for a full list of HICA contract requirements, click here.   

