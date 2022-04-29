The Pantheon experiences growth in second year of operation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For a year and a half more and more entrepreneurs and artists have come through the doors at The Pantheon. One of them is graphic artist Dartanyan Abney.
Abney says, "Being able to have an office space on Main street. Especially exiting college or going to college at the same time it was nice being able to have both of those options there available."
Having office space and a good place to bring clients brought Abney to The Pantheon. He's now helping bring events like Design and Donuts to the space. All in effort of bringing minds together.
Abney says, "It's been interesting and like I said, kind of that stepping stone between being a co-worker to working with the staff has been very interesting but not as crazy as you'd think it would be."
Being part of the growing ecosystem at The Pantheon is what seems to be the strength of the incubator. More skills from different areas are coming in and meshing together. It gives folks like Abney a place to grow while helping other local businesses and entrepreneurs.
Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says, "It's really wonderful. It's a great feeling to see people use the space. To see the community use the space. To really start to understand and embrace what it means to have an entrepreneurial ecosystem in your community."
Only one office is still available at The Pantheon. The community often fills the balcony for meetings of all sorts. They're signs that The Pantheon incubator is working as intended.
Like explains, "It's what co-working and business incubation is all about. Connecting people in your community with the resources they need to grow business."
To become a member Click Here