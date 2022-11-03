The Pantheon Business and Innovative Theatre making Downtown Vincennes shine brighter

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pantheon is unveiling a new addition to the Business and Innovative Theatre that is sure to brighten downtown Vincennes.
Just like the good all days, a new marquee sign is shining brightly over Main Street in Vincennes.
While the theatre isn’t showing movies nowadays, it’s showing business leaders of tomorrow what it takes to be successful.
The sign was installed on the front of the Pantheon Theatre just last week.
It’s a project that’s been years in the making but has been delayed because of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
Operations Manager Keri Lane says everyone is happy to finally see the new sign and all its glory.
“We’re super excited about it. We feel like it’s an ode to the old theatre and not that, it just really gives the front of our building kind of that extra pop” said Lane.
Additional electrical work was completed on Wednesday to allow the sign to dim and flash.
Many area residents and businesses have donated to the Pantheon Business and Innovative Theatre.
Old National bank has been one of the Pantheon's "top donors", which is why their logo is on the sign.
The sign itself was paid for with funds received from an EDA grant.
The Pantheon’s co-working center acts not only as a workspace for entrepreneurs and small business owners but as a resource as well.
“So one of the things that we try to do is provide opportunities for education, networking, and collaboration,” said Lane.
Since opening a couple of years ago, the Business and Innovative Center has started a series of monthly programs to help business entrepreneurs.
The Pantheon is a non-profit group.
While the City of Vincennes and Knox County have helped financially support the Pantheon and it's vision, the center relies heavily on the support of residents and other local businesses.
“We don't have any guaranteed funds, so basically the only thing we have is donations,” said Lane.
If you are interested in learning about the services the Pantheon Business and Innovative Theatre offers, you can call 812-886-1146 or visit their website by clicking here.