The pain at the pump continues for the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY - The pain at the pump is only growing this week as gas prices continue to climb and reach new record highs.
This week, the national price for a gallon of gas reached $5.00 for the first time in history. And the prices in Indiana and Illinois already top that.
Right now both states have some of the highest prices in the nation.
According to Triple AAA, as of Saturday a gallon of regular gas in Indiana is now at $5.23. This is the tenth highest average in the nation.
Over in Illinois that price just hit $5.56 making the Land of Lincoln the fourth most expensive state for gas in the United States just behind California, Nevada, and Alaska.
Unfortunately, these prices are only expected to rise as the months of summer road-travel are only just beginning.
To learn more about the price of gas in your specific county, click here for Indiana and here for Illinois prices.