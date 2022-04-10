"The outpouring of emotion from the Wabash Valley has been tremendous" - Local fundraiser to help Ukrainian refugees is seeing success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here in the Wabash Valley, there is a fundraiser you can participate in to help Ukrainian refugees.
Local artist, Becky Hochhalter, started the Creatives for Ukraine Fundraiser earlier this month.
She got the idea to support the cause because her friend, Nick Telezyn, has family in Ukraine.
So far the fundraiser has already raised nearly $4,000. The goal is to reach $10,000 by the end of the month.
Telezyn says it means a lot to see the Wabash Valley stepping up to help Ukrainians.
"I am going to cry," Telezyn said. "The outpouring of emotion from the Wabash Valley has been tremendous, to support people they don't know but they obviously have hearts that hurt look like mine. They're willing to contribute whether it's five bucks or 100 or whatever they do, it's all going to go to the same pot. It's all going to help some very needy people that need help and support."
To check out and donate to this fundraiser, click here.