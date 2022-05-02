The need for more special education teachers continues to grow-especially with new requirement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It has become increasingly difficult to have enough special education teachers, so schools have relied on some teachers who aren't certified in that area.
Vigo county posted 22 special education positions this school year and only some were filled. The lack of interest in the positions could be because of the amount of work the job requires, small salary, and a lot of paperwork to complete.
To help combat this issue schools are hiring teachers who aren't certified in Special Ed.
Teachers can teach Special Ed if they obtain a one-year emergency license. This could be renewed every year if a teacher was still unable to receive their full certification.
The Indiana Department of Education is now limiting teachers with an emergency license to three years. After three years, teachers must receive their full Special Ed certification.
During the 2020 to 2021 school year 21% of teachers in Special Ed had emergency licenses. The executive director at covered bridge special education district, Susan Cobb, says this is a major change but feels it is necessary. She says teachers now have many different options to receive their license.
"There's online programming, there's mentoring and tutoring, and some of these are free. I think a lot of the free programs are the people who are in the middle of the process, they're on the emergency programs now" shares Cobb.
Although it could take 12 to 18 months to achieve, one Vigo County teacher, Charity Mattox, highly recommends it.
"It's a lot more rewarding than people think it is. Just visit the classroom take a look and see if you might want to be in a special education classroom" shares Mattox.