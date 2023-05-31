The National Yard Sale Festival is in full swing: One vendor is trying to promote its smaller communities

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a yard sale that spans across 6-states. It's known as the National Road Yard Sale Festival, and it's in full swing right now.
It's a collection of yard sales that run along the national road, also known as U.S. highway 40. It passes through Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Shoppers can collect roadside treasures, antiques, and collectibles. This festival goes on until June 4th.
Yvonne Flanigan is opening up shop at the Effingham County Fairgrounds for the National Road Yard Sale Festival."
"I never heard of it and it's been going on for 20 years, and I live five miles south of the historic national road," said Yvonne Flanigan.
Now, she's excited to be part of something that highlights her community. In fact, Flanigan is so excited she wants to get others involved too. To do that, she rented out more than one booth to encourage more vendors to set up shop with her. Not only that, her daughter Jacque tagged along to get in on the event.
The Flanigans showed me around, giving a glimpse at what shoppers might find, from vintage collectables to bikes... These vendors seem to have it all.
"I'd rather somebody else get out of something than it goes in the landfills. I have plenty of brand new stuff that I never got around to using," said Jacque Flanigan.
For the Flanigans, this is more than just a yard sale. They feel the annual event is a great opportunity to open doors for small businesses and events.
"What my mother's done by going to each community and trying to learn about each one, she is strongly promoting all the unique things about the towns along the way," said Jacque Flanigan.
Flanigan is still hoping for more vendors to come, but only time will tell.
"We are starting small this year, and everybody says you have to start someplace, and so we're starting where we can start with the time limit we had," said Yvonne Flanigan.
For more information on this year's National Road Yard Sale... You can go here.