The National Law Enforcement Summit kicks off in Terre Haute, giving police access to resources and support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual National Law Enforcement Summit began Tuesday morning.
The event gives officers who may be struggling gain access to resources and support.
Guest speakers will also share their stories to start a conversation.
Organizations Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded Blue partnered to make it happen.
This year, Terre Haute is the home of this event.
"They wanted to bring something to this area that can help law enforcement officers cope with the deaths of their brothers and sisters," Randy Sutton, founder of The Wounded Blue, said.
To learn more about The Wounded Blue, click here.