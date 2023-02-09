The move to the new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The move to a new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated.
The craft store will open its doors on Monday morning.
It is located across the street from its current location. You'll find it in the old Kmart building on the city's south side.
The new location will be open from 9 to 8, Monday through Saturday.
Rural King plans to move into the other half of the building. That project was delayed due to material shortages. It is expected to open in March 2024.