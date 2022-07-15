"The money was what we needed to do..." Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office submits $8.4 million proposal for 2023

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Counties are already planning ahead for the next year. Leaders in Vigo County are asking departments for their 2023 budgets.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking for an increased budget of $8.3 million. That's about $1 million more from last year.
Sheriff John Plasse said staff salary is the biggest factor in the increase. Keeping the jail fully staffed was an issue for a long-time. But, Plasse said the recent increase of $20 an hour has the jail almost fully staffed with correctional officers.
"All we did was raise the rate and it brought in more people," he said. "They're staying now, so the money was what we needed to do."
With the move into the new jail, Plasse said it's looking to add eleven more staff members. Its important staffing remains high. A federal judge has inspected the jail due to claims of overcrowding. She will ultimately decide if the jail can operate with less staff, which could lead to a decrease in inmates.
"In the past," Plasse said. "Vigo County hasn't been doing things right. Which is why she's over the case and it will be her decision if that will be sufficient or not."
But, it will be up to the Vigo County Council to approve the budget. The budget also includes $80,000 for a full-time mental health provider and prices for the recent increases in food and fuel.
Plasse said everything the office is asking for is needed.
"We don't try and inflate our budgets to get more money," he said. "If at the end of the day, it's not something that we spend, we won't go out and frivolously spend that money. It will go back to the general funds."
Plasse said he is also seeking more compensation and hazard pay for his deputies.
The Vigo County Council has until November 1 to approve a 2023 budget.